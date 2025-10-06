Cluj-Napoca to host 2027 International Classical Music Awards, a first for Romania

Romania will host the International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) for the first time in 2027, with the gala set to take place in Cluj-Napoca. The event will be organized by the Transylvania State Philharmonic and held on April 9, 2027, in the Héritage Hall of the Gheorghe Dima National Academy of Music.

The announcement was made on October 3 during a press conference in Cluj-Napoca.

The 2027 event is set to bring to Cluj outstanding award winners and representatives of the international music industry, in one of Europe’s most prestigious cultural venues, according to the press release.

Answering questions from the press, Rémy Franck, president of ICMA, stated: “We are very delighted to have the Transylvania State Philharmonic Orchestra as our partner for this event. Cluj-Napoca is a city with a rich multicultural musical tradition and a vibrant musical life. We are especially happy to hold the Gala in the new Héritage Hall, a modern and beautiful venue with state-of-the-art acoustics.”

The 1,000-seat concert hall, designed by architect Cristian Mihăescu, is the largest built in Romania since 1989 and was inaugurated last Friday with a concert by the Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra conducted by Cristian Mandeal and Lawrence Foster.

Cristina Comandașu, manager of Radio România Muzical and ICMA jury member, explained: “The gala concert will be broadcast live by Radio România Muzical and will also be offered live to Radio România Muzical’s partners within the EBU (European Broadcasting Union). Alongside Radio România Muzical, TVR, through TVR Cluj and TVR Cultural, will bring the video version into the homes of all Romanians, as well as to millions of households worldwide, through the collaboration with Deutsche Welle.”

The International Classical Music Awards were established in 2010 by critics and publications that were formerly part of the MIDEM Classical Awards. The ICMA jury includes music critics from 17 countries representing 20 media outlets, including Deutsche Welle, Radio România Muzical, and Opera Magazine.

Each year, 16 prizes are awarded for audio and video productions, alongside special distinctions such as “Lifetime Achievement Award,” “Artist of the Year,” “Young Artist of the Year,” and “Label of the Year.”

The 2027 gala in Cluj-Napoca will bring together leading artists and representatives of the international classical music industry.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)