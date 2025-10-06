Sibiu Jazz Competition and Festival return this November

The city of Sibiu, in Romania’s famous Transylvania region, will host two major jazz events next month — the Sibiu Jazz Competition and the 53rd Sibiu Jazz Festival. According to the organizers, the competition will take place on November 3–4, followed by the festival on November 5–9.

Registration for the competition opened on September 27 and will close on October 18 through the online platform Jazzfeel.it.

The Sibiu Jazz Competition, founded in 1979, is considered Romania’s leading contest for jazz and improvised music, providing a platform for young musicians from Romania and abroad.

The Sibiu Jazz Festival, now in its 53rd edition, is one of the country’s oldest continuously running music events. According to organizers, this year’s program will include performances by Romanian and international artists.

Festival director Simona Maxim said the twin events are intended to maintain Sibiu’s long tradition of jazz and to attract both established performers and emerging talent.

“We wanted to revitalize our musical events that connect the international audience to the culture and history of this place, of the city. We’re talking about several decades that have shaped both a jazz culture and the genre itself. The Sibiu Jazz Competition and Sibiu Jazz Festival are an emblem of Romania and a musical symbol for Romanians everywhere,” Maxim stated.

