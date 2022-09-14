To celebrate ten years since its formation in 2012, Cluj IT Cluster holds the annual flagship Cluj Innovation Days event in a hybrid setting for ten eventful days from October 17 to 27, 2022.

Sebastian Burduja, Romania's minister of research and innovation, Prof. Daniel David, Babes-Bolyai University's rector, Daniela Rus, the Computer Science, and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory director at MIT, and more will be in attendance.

"We did this through two concrete proposals. First by including innovation and creation in the business models of the IT industry and then, for the wider Cluj community, through Cluj Innovation City as a new approach to socio-economic development," says Andrei Kelemen, CEO of Cluj IT Cluster, in a press release.

Hailing "The Power of 1 | 0" as the event's motto, Cluj Innovation Days 2022 seeks to highlight crème de la crème contributions to tech sectors of "the Silicon Valley of Romania" in the past decade.

Practical issues of sustainable digital transformation, the "smart city" plans, women in STEM, the role of Romanian universities in the country's innovation system, and transforming the European economy through SME engagement are a few of the topics that will be brought into panel discussions.

"Cluj Innovation Days is the time of the year when we celebrate the IT "heart" of the country that beats here, from Cluj, setting standards, showing the future, and disseminating successful models," Andrei Nistor, the event's co-organizer and the lead of Digitalio, also says, inviting managers, entrepreneurs, investors, employees, and students to participate in the ten-day tech celebration.

rafly@romania-insider.com

Photo: Cluj IT Cluster