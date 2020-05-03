Western RO: Cluj-Napoca City Hall can hire consultant for subway and metro train

Cluj-Napoca City Hall will sign soon the contracts for the feasibility studies needed before going ahead with the planning of the subway and metro train, after the court rejected the objections raised by one of the bidders, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc announced.

"The Cluj Court of Appeal ruled in favor of the Cluj-Napoca City Hall in the tender for the metro and metropolitan train and rejected the complaint of a company that participated in the auction. The sentence is final and confirms the ruling of the inferior court,” stated Boc, quoted by Mediafax.

He said that the City Hall will sign the contract for the feasibility studies in the next period, within a month, while the documentation for the metropolitan train will be completed in 14 months and those for subway will be ready within 27 months.

Last October, Cluj-Napoca City Hall announced that the association of SWS Engineering - Systra - Metrans Engineering won the contract worth RON 30 million (EUR 6.25 mln).

(Photo: Emil Boc Facebook Page)

