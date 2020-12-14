Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 08:26
Real Estate

Cluj Business Campus mixed-use project in Cluj-Napoca completed

14 December 2020
The developer of the EUR 27 million office project Cluj Business Campus (CBC) in Cluj-Napoca, Felinvest, has completed its final stage.

The project comprises over 30,000 sqm of class A offices and apartments.

The project's final stage required a total investment of EUR 14 million in a mixed building comprising class A office space and 90 apartments, Adevarul reported. It was completed in June 2020.

The CBC 3 office building is 75% leased by Bitdefender, Catalysts, and the Royal School in Transylvania.

Employees of partner companies have the option to buy or rent apartments on campus.

The project's leisure facilities include CBC Bistro, CBC Fitness Corner, CBC Park, CBC Football Arena, and CBC community events.

"The companies that have decided to be part of the CBC community are innovative and humane. There are businesses that have been successful locally and globally, really caring about their employees' well-being. This common concern has helped us become their real estate partner, supporting their efforts to attract and retain a high density of talent in the company," said Vlad Buzoianu, CBC CEO.

(Photo source: Facebook/Cluj Business Campus)

