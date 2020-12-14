Cluj Business Campus mixed-use project in Cluj-Napoca completed

The developer of the EUR 27 million office project Cluj Business Campus (CBC) in Cluj-Napoca, Felinvest, has completed its final stage.

The project comprises over 30,000 sqm of class A offices and apartments.

The project's final stage required a total investment of EUR 14 million in a mixed building comprising class A office space and 90 apartments, Adevarul reported. It was completed in June 2020.

The CBC 3 office building is 75% leased by Bitdefender, Catalysts, and the Royal School in Transylvania.

Employees of partner companies have the option to buy or rent apartments on campus.

The project's leisure facilities include CBC Bistro, CBC Fitness Corner, CBC Park, CBC Football Arena, and CBC community events.

"The companies that have decided to be part of the CBC community are innovative and humane. There are businesses that have been successful locally and globally, really caring about their employees' well-being. This common concern has helped us become their real estate partner, supporting their efforts to attract and retain a high density of talent in the company," said Vlad Buzoianu, CBC CEO.

(Photo source: Facebook/Cluj Business Campus)