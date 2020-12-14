Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 08:19
Real Estate

Local investor starts EUR 700 mln mixed-use real estate project in Cluj-Napoca

14 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local investor Stefan Berciu, through his firm SDC Imobiliare, and foreign investment funds, have launched what they claim to be the biggest real estate project in Romania, a EUR 700 million mixed-use project named Transilvania Smart City.

The project is located in Cluj-Napoca and will include 10,000 apartments, a mall, schools, supermarkets, a hotel and an aparthotel, office space, parks, and conference rooms, Profit.ro reported.

Work on this project should start in January next year.

The project's first stage will be developed on three hectares and will include 800 apartments, an aparthotel, nursery, shops, cafes, restaurants, a gym, a bank, a Lidl store, and a park. The construction work for this first stage is expected to be completed in 18-24 months.

The mall, which will be developed in a later stage, will have an area of 100,000 square meters.

The developers plan high-tech facilities for their project, such as home delivery by drones and access to the airport, which is about one kilometer away, by cable car. Electric buses will serve the area, drivers will find free parking spaces directly on their smartphones, and sensors will identify pollution and noise levels.

The neighborhood will also have a heliport and charging stations for electric cars. The project also includes two artificial lakes, an outdoor amphitheater, spa, and indoor and outdoor pools.

The entire project will be built on a plot of 35 hectares on a hill close to Iulius Mall, one of the main shopping destinations in Cluj-Napoca.

Stefan Berciu has built approximately 15,000 apartments and several commercial spaces, halls, and offices in Cluj-Napoca over the last 15 years. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:39
22 October 2020
Real Estate
AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 08:19
Real Estate

Local investor starts EUR 700 mln mixed-use real estate project in Cluj-Napoca

14 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local investor Stefan Berciu, through his firm SDC Imobiliare, and foreign investment funds, have launched what they claim to be the biggest real estate project in Romania, a EUR 700 million mixed-use project named Transilvania Smart City.

The project is located in Cluj-Napoca and will include 10,000 apartments, a mall, schools, supermarkets, a hotel and an aparthotel, office space, parks, and conference rooms, Profit.ro reported.

Work on this project should start in January next year.

The project's first stage will be developed on three hectares and will include 800 apartments, an aparthotel, nursery, shops, cafes, restaurants, a gym, a bank, a Lidl store, and a park. The construction work for this first stage is expected to be completed in 18-24 months.

The mall, which will be developed in a later stage, will have an area of 100,000 square meters.

The developers plan high-tech facilities for their project, such as home delivery by drones and access to the airport, which is about one kilometer away, by cable car. Electric buses will serve the area, drivers will find free parking spaces directly on their smartphones, and sensors will identify pollution and noise levels.

The neighborhood will also have a heliport and charging stations for electric cars. The project also includes two artificial lakes, an outdoor amphitheater, spa, and indoor and outdoor pools.

The entire project will be built on a plot of 35 hectares on a hill close to Iulius Mall, one of the main shopping destinations in Cluj-Napoca.

Stefan Berciu has built approximately 15,000 apartments and several commercial spaces, halls, and offices in Cluj-Napoca over the last 15 years. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:39
22 October 2020
Real Estate
AFI Europe Romania opens EUR 148 mln mixed-use project in Brasov
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections