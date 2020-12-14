Local investor starts EUR 700 mln mixed-use real estate project in Cluj-Napoca

Local investor Stefan Berciu, through his firm SDC Imobiliare, and foreign investment funds, have launched what they claim to be the biggest real estate project in Romania, a EUR 700 million mixed-use project named Transilvania Smart City.

The project is located in Cluj-Napoca and will include 10,000 apartments, a mall, schools, supermarkets, a hotel and an aparthotel, office space, parks, and conference rooms, Profit.ro reported.

Work on this project should start in January next year.

The project's first stage will be developed on three hectares and will include 800 apartments, an aparthotel, nursery, shops, cafes, restaurants, a gym, a bank, a Lidl store, and a park. The construction work for this first stage is expected to be completed in 18-24 months.

The mall, which will be developed in a later stage, will have an area of 100,000 square meters.

The developers plan high-tech facilities for their project, such as home delivery by drones and access to the airport, which is about one kilometer away, by cable car. Electric buses will serve the area, drivers will find free parking spaces directly on their smartphones, and sensors will identify pollution and noise levels.

The neighborhood will also have a heliport and charging stations for electric cars. The project also includes two artificial lakes, an outdoor amphitheater, spa, and indoor and outdoor pools.

The entire project will be built on a plot of 35 hectares on a hill close to Iulius Mall, one of the main shopping destinations in Cluj-Napoca.

Stefan Berciu has built approximately 15,000 apartments and several commercial spaces, halls, and offices in Cluj-Napoca over the last 15 years.

