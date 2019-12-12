Christmas market in Romania selected among the most beautiful in Europe

The Christmas market in Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s Transylvania region, is one of the most beautiful Christmas markets in Europe, ranking 8th in a top made by the European Best Destinations (EBD) organization.

The 2020 Best Christmas Markets in Europe top is based on the votes of more than 280,000 travelers from around the world.

The Advent Feast at the Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, got the title of the most beautiful Christmas market in Europe, receiving a record of 39,448 votes, according to Forbes. The previous record set in 2018 was 38,830 votes for the Christmas markets of Zagreb.

The top 10 continues with the Christmas markets in Vienna (Austria), Gdansk (Poland), Brussels (Belgium), Montbeliard (France), Basel (Switzerland), Metz (France), Cluj-Napoca (Romania), Valkenburg (The Netherlands), and Novi Sad (Serbia). The fair in Cluj-Napoca received 14,442 votes.

“What best describes the Cluj-Napoca Christmas Fair? It is the celebration of the whole family - FAMILION in Romanian, made up of children, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends that are like family, family pets and so on. It’s a really friendly time and place to be in. As you enter the gates of the Fair, a world of fairy tale opens up ahead of you, in a beautiful setting guarded by the majestic church of Saint Michael,” reads the EBD’s presentation of the Christmas market in Cluj-Napoca.

“The little white houses that charm your eyes with their clean lines host the most amazing selection of seasonal vendors. The sparkling ice of the skating rink invites you for a ride around the statue of Matia Corvin. Every evening, caroling and seasonal music concerts draw you towards the main stage for a good dose of Christmas spirit.”

The Christmas market in Cluj-Napoca awaits visitors until December 31.

The full 2020 Best Christmas Markets in Europe top, which comprises 20 such fairs, is available here.

