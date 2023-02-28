Cluj-Napoca City Hall invested over EUR 3.2 million in a new gym and the modernization of a local school - as part of the authorities' plan to modernize the city through European funds.

With a capacity of 400 students, the new building at the Orthodox Theological Seminary boasts 16 classrooms and 5 laboratories, a multifunctional room, a library, a dining room with an office, a music room, a painting studio, and a medical office.

As quoted from Ziarul Financiar, the new building is also friendly for people with disabilities, with plenty of accessibility features like ramps and sanitary facilities. It also involves the installation of 40 photovoltaic panels and 16 solar panels for electricity and hot water production.

"The project benefited from European funding through the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020, Priority Axis 10 - Improving the educational infrastructure," the report reads.

The investment, as mentioned, costs a little over EUR 3.2 million (RON 15.8 million), which includes in the monetary evaluation of future projects of over EUR 4.5 billion.

Previously, Emil Boc, the mayor, announced that Cluj has spent over EUR 400 million from European funds between 2007 and now to revitalize the city. Projects include park renovations, the metropolitan belt, the subway project, and more. With this trend, it seems like the number keeps on growing.

(Photo source: Emil Boc/Facebook)