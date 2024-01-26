Transport

Cluj Airport marks a ten-fold increase in passengers in the last decade

26 January 2024

The Cluj-Napoca International Airport, the second-largest airport in Romania, has ended 2023 with traffic of 3.24 million passengers, a 23% increase compared to the previous year and ten times larger than ten years ago, according to data from the Airports Association and Ziarul Financiar

Back in June, the airport announced the start of construction works for the expansion of the north-side passenger departure terminal through an investment of RON 365.7 million (EUR 73.7 million). The European Union co-financed the expansion of the terminal with RON 129.6 million.

"With the new extension of the terminal by 7,200 sqm, the airport will be able to handle 5 million passengers. We will complete this investment, which started last year, in May," said David Ciceo, the general manager of Cluj-Napoca Airport and the president of the Romanian Airports Association (AAR).

The airport expects a new airline, Swiss Air, to begin flights to Zurich starting March 31. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cluj airport website)

