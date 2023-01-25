Music

 

 

Classix Festival: Classical music and visual arts festival holds fourth edition in Iași

25 January 2023
Classix Festival, the international festival of classical music and visual arts held in Iași, eastern Romania, will have its fourth edition between February 26 and March 4. This year's edition brings together 7 days of performances, with 8 concerts, over 90 international classical music personalities, and 63 masterclasses, panels and workshops.

"Metamorphosis" is the theme of the 2023 festival. The program includes concerts accompanied by visuals and light design, as well as premiere auditions and classical music works commissioned and composed especially for the festival.

"Given the artistic concept of metamorphosis, Classix 2023 will exhibit the transformations of classical music into contemporary music, fantastic literature into film music, and the participating public into an eternal optimist," the organizers said in the press release.

The Classix Festival 2023 program debuts with the already traditional concert at the Iași Roman Catholic Cathedral - on Sunday, February 26.

The concerts will be streamed live on the Facebook pages of Classix Festival and its partners. Festival tickets and passes can be purchased online on the event's website.

Classix Festival is the first independent classical music festival in Iași. The three editions held despite the pandemic context during 2020-2022 hosted over 110 national and international artists, 20 cultural and diplomatic partners in 20 concerts, 4 creative entrepreneurship panels, 4 educational lectures, a vernissage, a book launch, 7 film screenings, 53 masterclasses, and 8 scholarships for artists. All these activities were attended by 8,500 people, plus 130,000 viewers online.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

