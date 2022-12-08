Events

 

 

Classical Christmas Market kicks off at the Bucharest Opera House

08 December 2022
A special winter fair named Classical Christmas Market takes place on the esplanade of the Bucharest National Opera House between December 10-26. The event brings to the forefront the unique concept of combining classical music with specific winter carols.

The Classical Christmas Market awaits visitors every day between 12:00 and 21:00 in a fairytale setting, alongside the inevitable traditional goodies, the carousel, the Christmas train, and Santa's House, all channeling the magic around the 8-metre tree at the center of the Christmas market.

Play and creativity also intertwine at this special event, with creative workshops awaiting kids with Christmas ornaments, ceramic painting, the potter's wheel, wooden spoon painting, engraved greeting cards, and other attractive activities.

Moreover, throughout the two weeks, starting at 17:00, several top musicians and choirs will go on stage at the Classical Christmas Market. Among them, Gheorghe Zamfir, Bucharest National Opera Orchestra, Bucharest National Opera Choir, Bucharest National Opera Children's Choir, Horia Brenciu, 2 Gents (Doru Todoruț and Ciprian Rogojan), Vlad Mirita, Ana Cebotari, Paula Seling, Nico, Adrian Nour, Blue Noise, Jazzapella, the Millenium band, Tronos Choir, Harisma Choir, but also many other children's and youth choirs.

And in this context, the first edition of the "Stelian Olariu" carol festival, organized by the Bucharest National Opera, will take place.

The District 5 City Hall organizes the event through the Stefan Iordache Cultural and Youth Center in partnership with the Bucharest National Opera House.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Opera Nationala Bucuresti)

