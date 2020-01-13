New car sharing service in Bucharest has fleet of 150 hybrid vehicles

Urban mobility service Citylink, which offers car and bike sharing services, has launched in Bucharest with a fleet of 150 Toyota Yaris Hybrid and Corolla Hybrid cars, Wall-street.ro reported.

The car sharing service has a fixed tariff, and offers free parking in the municipality’s public parking lots and child seats with every car.

The bike sharing service will be available this spring, Evmarket.ro reported, with 350 bikes available at three rental stations (Victoriei Square, Montreal Square, Bazilescu Park).

Citylink was co-founded by entrepreneur Igor Grosu, who already has a ride-sharing app (iTaxi) on the Moldovan and Ukrainian markets. Romanian entrepreneurs Călin Fusu, the founder of Neogen, and Dan Boabeş, the founder of SimPlus, are also involved in the project, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Citylink plans to operate in all major cities in Romania in the next five years but also on foreign markets, Grosu told Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Citylink Romania Facebook Page)

