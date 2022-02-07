Israeli investors resume development of residential projects under City Gardens label

Israeli investor Shmuely David Hay, who accumulated tens of hectares of land in and around Bucharest before the real estate crisis of 2008, is re-launching, under the City Gardens brand, a network of residential complexes with hundreds of villas in Bucharest northern outskirts (Otopeni) and thousands of apartments in Bucharest and Ploiești, Profit.ro reported.

Shmuely David Hay, in partnership with Shmuely Yosefh, accumulated, in 2006-2007, apartments and tens of hectares of land in Bucharest and Ploiești.

Their first local development was the Titan City Gardens residential complex, completed in 2014 behind IKEA Pallady. In 2018 they started the construction of Otopeni City Gardens, an ensemble with 151 villas, still under construction.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com