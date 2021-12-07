Liberal leader Florin Cîţu wants voting age reduced from 18 to 16 years

The Speaker of the Romanian Senate, the leader of the Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Cîţu, answered positively to a question regarding the option of reducing the voting age to 16 years. He added that an amendment to the Constitution with this end "would be a good thing," G4media.ro reported

He invoked the example of "other countries in the European Union" where the voting age is 16 years. "From my point of view, yes. I think it is a good thing," said Cîţu, when asked what he thinks about the possibility of revising the Constitution.

The current ruling coalition formed by the Social Democrats, Liberals and ethnic Hungarians has mentioned the option of amending the Constitution "now, that we hold a robust-enough majority in parliament."

But each of the three ruling parties has probably its own ideas about the possible Constitutional amendments: the Social Democrats want to curtail the powers of the President, the ethnic Hungarians have their plans about the territorial administrative structure.

It is hard to say what the Liberals would change in the Constitution, now that the party itself is facing deep tensions and the leadership has been replaced after the September 25 Congress.

(Photo: Alberto Mihai/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com