Romanian PM Citu kicks back: Public budget is not a party business

The budget revisions will be carried by the Government alone, with no interference of the party, "as long as I am the prime minister," the Romanian head of the Government Florin Citu made clear in a meeting of the local administration representatives, responding to his boss and rival Liberal Party president Ludovic Orban.

"No budget rectification will be made at the party, as long as I am the prime minister of Romania. All these things will be done in the Romanian Government, without any political criteria," Citu stated, quoted by Bursa.ro.

Orban previously claimed that PM Citu should first get endorsements from the party and the ruling coalition before approving the mid-year budget revision.

At stake there are the funds distributed from the central government to local administration.

In this regard, the place where PM Citu made clear who's making the final decisions regarding the budget is relevant.

Most of the local administration representatives are at the same time influential members of the local party organizations, which are currently running local party elections that are, in fact, preliminary elections for the party leader.

