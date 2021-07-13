Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Romanian PM Citu kicks back: Public budget is not a party business

13 July 2021
The budget revisions will be carried by the Government alone, with no interference of the party, "as long as I am the prime minister," the Romanian head of the Government Florin Citu made clear in a meeting of the local administration representatives, responding to his boss and rival Liberal Party president Ludovic Orban.

"No budget rectification will be made at the party, as long as I am the prime minister of Romania. All these things will be done in the Romanian Government, without any political criteria," Citu stated, quoted by Bursa.ro.

Orban previously claimed that PM Citu should first get endorsements from the party and the ruling coalition before approving the mid-year budget revision.

At stake there are the funds distributed from the central government to local administration.

In this regard, the place where PM Citu made clear who's making the final decisions regarding the budget is relevant.

Most of the local administration representatives are at the same time influential members of the local party organizations, which are currently running local party elections that are, in fact, preliminary elections for the party leader. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

