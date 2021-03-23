Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 14:35
Social

RO PM: Full quarantine in Bucharest not an option, Covid-19 incidence rate among several criteria taken into account

23 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime minister Florin Cîțu asked Bucharest residents to wait for the official decisions and ignore any scenarios that are being discussed as the Covid-19 incidence rate in the city reached 6.22 per 1,000 inhabitants. Placing Bucharest under full quarantine is not an option, he said when asked about the possibility, Hotnews.ro reported.

"I am asking Bucharest residents to ignore the scenarios and wait for the decision. This number [e.n. the incidence rate] is one of pieces of information we take into account when discussing the quarantine of a locality. There was never a decision to quarantine a locality only because the 6 per 1,000 threshold was reached. There are other criteria each time. We need to consult with other specialists, and also with economics experts, and when we make a decision, we will announce it," Cîțu said ahead of a meeting with the Health Ministry on March 23.

Speaking about the situation of the schools, the PM said they would remain open for the time being. 

"If the measures we introduced had been followed, we would not be in this situation," Cîțu said.

The incidence rate of 6.22 is the highest Bucharest reported this year. In December of last year, it peaked at 7.04 per 1,000 inhabitants. Bucharest has been reporting an increasing number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. On Monday, March 22, it reported 1,446 cases, 38.6% of the total 3,743 cases reported in the country the same day.

Bucharest prefect Alin Stoica previously said that it was "very likely" Bucharest would be placed under quarantine if the coronavirus infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 inhabitants (over 14 consecutive days).

In his turn, education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu told Mediafax he would not accept having the schools closed but other institutions open.

"I can't accept to have schools closed and everything else open. When we enter the quarantine, we close the schools. Until then, we follow the rule that schools are the last to close."

The education minister also filed a request with the Health Ministry to change the order outlining the rules for the activity of the schools during the pandemic to ensure that schools are closed only when localities enter quarantine and not as a preventive measure.

Bucharest's Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided at the end of last week that the restrictions imposed under the red scenario should be extended for two weeks.

After a meeting on Monday, March 22, both Romanian prime minister Florin Cîțu and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan downplayed the scenario of placing Bucharest under quarantine. Nicusor Dan said the restrictions in place now should be observed and promised to tighten the monitoring. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 08:25
23 March 2021
Social
Romanian PM, Bucharest mayor try to avoid quarantine
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 14:35
Social

RO PM: Full quarantine in Bucharest not an option, Covid-19 incidence rate among several criteria taken into account

23 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime minister Florin Cîțu asked Bucharest residents to wait for the official decisions and ignore any scenarios that are being discussed as the Covid-19 incidence rate in the city reached 6.22 per 1,000 inhabitants. Placing Bucharest under full quarantine is not an option, he said when asked about the possibility, Hotnews.ro reported.

"I am asking Bucharest residents to ignore the scenarios and wait for the decision. This number [e.n. the incidence rate] is one of pieces of information we take into account when discussing the quarantine of a locality. There was never a decision to quarantine a locality only because the 6 per 1,000 threshold was reached. There are other criteria each time. We need to consult with other specialists, and also with economics experts, and when we make a decision, we will announce it," Cîțu said ahead of a meeting with the Health Ministry on March 23.

Speaking about the situation of the schools, the PM said they would remain open for the time being. 

"If the measures we introduced had been followed, we would not be in this situation," Cîțu said.

The incidence rate of 6.22 is the highest Bucharest reported this year. In December of last year, it peaked at 7.04 per 1,000 inhabitants. Bucharest has been reporting an increasing number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. On Monday, March 22, it reported 1,446 cases, 38.6% of the total 3,743 cases reported in the country the same day.

Bucharest prefect Alin Stoica previously said that it was "very likely" Bucharest would be placed under quarantine if the coronavirus infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 inhabitants (over 14 consecutive days).

In his turn, education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu told Mediafax he would not accept having the schools closed but other institutions open.

"I can't accept to have schools closed and everything else open. When we enter the quarantine, we close the schools. Until then, we follow the rule that schools are the last to close."

The education minister also filed a request with the Health Ministry to change the order outlining the rules for the activity of the schools during the pandemic to ensure that schools are closed only when localities enter quarantine and not as a preventive measure.

Bucharest's Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided at the end of last week that the restrictions imposed under the red scenario should be extended for two weeks.

After a meeting on Monday, March 22, both Romanian prime minister Florin Cîțu and Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan downplayed the scenario of placing Bucharest under quarantine. Nicusor Dan said the restrictions in place now should be observed and promised to tighten the monitoring. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 08:25
23 March 2021
Social
Romanian PM, Bucharest mayor try to avoid quarantine
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life