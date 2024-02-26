CIS Gaz opens branch in Cairo, delivers first equipment manufactured in Romania for major Egyptian state project

CIS Gaz, a private Romanian company with over 30 years of activity in constructing and installing natural gas transport and distribution pipes, announced the opening of a branch in Cairo, thus consolidating its presence in Egypt. The new branch will be operational by the end of the first semester.

In addition, the company also announced the delivery of the first equipment manufactured in Romania within the Hayah Karima project developed by the Egyptian government, through which more than 1,400 villages and small and medium towns will be connected to the natural gas network.

As part of this program, CIS Gaz, in consortium with Total Gaz, will deliver natural gas regulation and measurement stations produced in Romania. The equipment, consisting of 22 natural gas regulation and measurement stations, as well as the equipment needed to upgrade nine older stations, is due to arrive in Egypt by the end of March this year.

The beneficiary of the project is the Egyptian natural gas holding company (EGAS).

Sebastian Calugar, CIS Group CEO, commented: “Our long-term strategy aims to ensure durable and sustainable growth based on a robust evolution, and Egypt is a continuously growing market with an accelerated development of natural gas infrastructure, like almost all countries in North Africa. The new branch will improve CIS Gaz’s ability to serve customers in the region.”

The new branch will benefit from infrastructure, technology, and specialized staff to ensure the implementation of complex projects, including those that are part of the cooperation between the Romanian company and Town Gas, the largest natural gas distribution company in Egypt. CIS Gaz signed a memorandum of cooperation with Town Gas last fall.

