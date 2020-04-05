Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 15:25
Social
Video
Former Romanian PM documents car drive from Bucharest to Brussels during coronavirus pandemic
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former Romanian PM Dacian Cioloș, currently a member of the European Parliament and the leader of the Renew group, posted a video account of his car drive from Bucharest to Brussels this past weekend.

He posted the video update on his Facebook page and called it a “citizen journalism attempt,” meant to honor journalists on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, on May 3.

 “After seven weeks of teleworking in self-isolation, I had to leave for the Parliament to prepare important decisions about the European budget and the European recovery plan after the Covid-19 crisis. […] Crossing Europe during the pandemic is an unusual adventure, and I found it hard to capture all the emotions I experienced,” Cioloș explained.

The MEP filmed the queues at the various border crossing points, the road, and the parking lots he stopped in.

He spoke of a crossing a “Europe frozen in time” and “paralyzed by the virus.” “An empty highway, a trip with a strange feeling. I am wondering: what will the world at the end of it look like, after several months of traveling through the world of this virus?”

The entire trip from Bucharest to Brussels took 20 hours.

“In one night, I crossed three border crossing points and as many checks, of decreasing intensity. The stores in parking lots only sell water, several refreshment drinks, and snacks. Here and there you can find sandwiches. Wearing a mask is compulsory when entering gas stations in Germany. I found no gas stations open at night in Austria, besides those with automated, card payment,” he said.

He also explained that, on the way to Germany, with a few exceptions, more than two thirds of the cars and minibuses on the highway had Romanian registration plates.

(Photo: Alianta USR PLUS Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 15:25
Social
Video
Former Romanian PM documents car drive from Bucharest to Brussels during coronavirus pandemic
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former Romanian PM Dacian Cioloș, currently a member of the European Parliament and the leader of the Renew group, posted a video account of his car drive from Bucharest to Brussels this past weekend.

He posted the video update on his Facebook page and called it a “citizen journalism attempt,” meant to honor journalists on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, on May 3.

 “After seven weeks of teleworking in self-isolation, I had to leave for the Parliament to prepare important decisions about the European budget and the European recovery plan after the Covid-19 crisis. […] Crossing Europe during the pandemic is an unusual adventure, and I found it hard to capture all the emotions I experienced,” Cioloș explained.

The MEP filmed the queues at the various border crossing points, the road, and the parking lots he stopped in.

He spoke of a crossing a “Europe frozen in time” and “paralyzed by the virus.” “An empty highway, a trip with a strange feeling. I am wondering: what will the world at the end of it look like, after several months of traveling through the world of this virus?”

The entire trip from Bucharest to Brussels took 20 hours.

“In one night, I crossed three border crossing points and as many checks, of decreasing intensity. The stores in parking lots only sell water, several refreshment drinks, and snacks. Here and there you can find sandwiches. Wearing a mask is compulsory when entering gas stations in Germany. I found no gas stations open at night in Austria, besides those with automated, card payment,” he said.

He also explained that, on the way to Germany, with a few exceptions, more than two thirds of the cars and minibuses on the highway had Romanian registration plates.

(Photo: Alianta USR PLUS Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country
29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
30 April 2020
Culture & History
Lockdown reading: Romanian books to try while staying at home
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies