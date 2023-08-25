Romanian Govt. could face no-confidence motion due to planned fiscal reform

The planned fiscal reform, for which the Romanian government intends to take responsibility in the Parliament, has been strongly criticized by the opposition parties. Both USR and AUR announced plans to file no-confidence motions against the cabinet led by Social Democrat (PSD) prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Cătălin Drulă, the president of Save Romania Union (USR), announced on August 24 that his party will initiate a no-confidence motion if the prime minister assumes responsibility "for the increase in taxes."

"We will do everything to oppose abusive tax increases. If there is this assumption of responsibility, we will call with us all the democratic forces in the Parliament for a motion of censure," Drulă said, quoted by Agerpres. He noted, however, that USR will not ally with AUR for this motion.

REPER also said that the government "must be sent home urgently through a motion of censure" if it takes responsibility in Parliament for the fiscal package.

"We are ready to co-initiate a no-confidence motion against the Ciolacu government, together with our colleagues from USR," said Ramona Strugariu, co-president of the REPER.

In turn, the right-wing party AUR (the Alliance for the Union of Romanians) also announced plans to table a no-confidence motion against the government in the next parliamentary session.

"We call all political parties that oppose the Ciolacu-Ciucă government to back AUR's no-confidence motion and contribute to the political and economic liberation from the domination of this anti-national coalition," the party said in a press release.

A no-confidence motion needs 234 votes to pass the Parliament and overthrow the government. However, the opposition parties may not have the necessary signatures to file the motion, namely 117, according to Hotnews.ro. USR currently has 64 MPs and could gather around 100 signatures with help from REPER and Forța Dreptei.

AUR also has 12 senators and 28 deputies in Parliament, which again would translate into insufficient signatures to submit a censure motion.

On the other side, the PSD-PNL coalition has a comfortable majority of 276 MPs, Hotnews.ro noted.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on August 24 that the government plans to take responsibility in the Parliament for the fiscal reform. However, the ruling coalition made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL) hasn't yet presented the measures by which it plans to increase tax collection and bring down the budget deficit.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)