New in town

Cinema for children and youth with Down syndrome opens in Bucharest

13 October 2023

A cinema for children and youth with Down syndrome opened at Down București headquarters, the non-profit announced.

The cinema, which can host 75 people in two areas, runs a program of films and cartoons, allowing the target audience to “learn how to approach various life situations that can be difficult to handle: stress, pain, abuse, or loss.”

The program of the cinema, which also has an outdoor area, opened with a screening of a cartoon film. A therapist was present at the screening and talked to the audience, explaining how they could relate to the characters and their reactions.

The project of the cinema is supported by Orange Foundation through the Support and NGO program.

Down București was established in 2010 with the mission of contributing to the care, development, and assistance provided to children, youth, and adults with Down syndrome. It works to promote and integrate people with Down syndrome and also offers counselling and support to their families.

(Photo: Down București)

