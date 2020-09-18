Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 08:11
Business
Polish CIECH finalizes plans for cogeneration plant in Romania
18 September 2020
Ciech Soda, the Romanian subsidiary of Polish chemical group CIECH, announced that it completed the feasibility study for a new cogeneration plant near its soda ash factory in Ramnicu Valcea.

The company needs a reliable source of steam to restart the soda ash production closed last year.

The Polish group now needs an investor to develop the cogeneration plant and settle the regulation-related issues with the Romanian authorities.

CIECH says that the plant can be built on the land it owns in 3-4 years, and this investment would generate 1,000 jobs. It will result in a reduction of the CO2 emissions, compared to the previous source of steam it used in the past, it argued.

“The decision to move towards the construction of the new high-efficiency cogeneration plant is conditional on the need to meet specific conditions, such as accessing EU funding; access to the cogeneration bonus system; connections to the national energy network and long-term access to fuel,” the company said in a press release, Economica.net reported.

The Polish group is ready to sign a long-term contract for the steam produced by the power plant, but it needs an investor to finance and operate it. According to the plan, the investment will be carried in two stages and involves installing two combined cycle cogeneration plants, with a total installed electrical power of 230 MW and 200 MW of industrial steam thermal installations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ciechgroup.com)

1

