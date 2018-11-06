Whistleblower in Cambridge Analytica scandal comes to Bucharest for tech event

Christopher Wylie, a former research director at British firm Cambridge Analytica, who became famous this year after exposing the tactics of psychological influence that the company used, trying to influence the US presidential elections in 2016, will be a speaker at the How To Web 2018 event in Bucharest.

A graduate of London School of Economics, Christopher Wylie is a researcher and data scientist who worked as a senior advisor for both the British and Canadian governments, having an extensive experience in using technology to improve communication and citizen involvement. In 2018, Wylie worked with The Guardian and the New York Times to publicly expose how Facebook users’ personal data was exploited and used against citizens.

He will go on the How To Web stage in the first day of the event, in the opening session “Unicorns and Black Swans,” and will talk about how technology influences global democracies. His presentation is in line with the Disrupting Democracy segment, also hosted by the main scene.

How To Web is the most important tech event in Central and Eastern Europe. The event will be organized on November 19-20 at the National Theater in Bucharest. More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]