Chinese group to buy packaged meats producers in Romania

China’s WH Group Ltd, the world’s largest pork supplier, said its Smithfield Foods Inc unit would buy two packaged meats producers in Romania, in an expansion move in Europe, reports Reuters.

Smithfield Foods is to buy a 100% stake in Elit SRL and Vericom SRL, the deals being conditional on obtaining anti-monopoly approval from the relevant regulatory authorities. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Last month, the Chinese group, through Smithfield Foods, acquired Pini Polska, Hamburger Pini and Royal Chicken in Poland.

The two packaged meat producers in Romania, Elit and Vericom, operate three manufacturing facilities and five distribution centers on the local market. They sell their products to around 12,000 customers.

