Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex upgraded to main market of Bucharest Exchange

Chimcomplex Borzeşti (BVB: CHOB), the largest company included in the index of the AeRO alternative market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announced that the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) approved its admission to trading on the main regulated market of BVB, according to a note to investors.

According to Ziarul Financiar daily, this is likely to happen at the beginning of 2022.

Recently, Chimcomplex said it plans to finance itself through a bond issue in the first half of next year and attract equity partners to support plans to produce hydrogen as a feedstock for the chemical industry and hydrogen for heat.

At the same time, the company presented its intentions to buy Petromidia, the largest refinery in Romania, entering into financing talks with the famous Rothschild bank.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)