Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 08:09
Business

Romania's Chimcomplex plans EUR 500 mln loan to finance expansion

04 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex (CHOB), which took over Oltchim's core assets in 2018, borrowed EUR 56.7 mln from two local banks (CEC, Alpha Bank) to fully repay the EUR 164 mln financing extended for the takeover by Credit Suisse Zurich and VTB Frankfurt.

At the same time, the main owner of the group (85%), Stefan Vuza, announced plans to borrow EUR 500 mln from international markets to finance expansion.

"I think that it's a time not to protect your business, but to move quickly to the next level, because, unlike after the 2008 crisis, now the things are moving much faster [and] only those companies that quickly invest in the models of the future and abandon the old models (even of still profitable) will survive," Ştefan Vuza wrote on his account on the LinkedIn platform, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In contracting the EUR 56.7 mln, Chimcomplex has relied on consultancy services provided by Financial Consulting experts of Deloitte Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 13:21
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 08:09
Business

Romania's Chimcomplex plans EUR 500 mln loan to finance expansion

04 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex (CHOB), which took over Oltchim's core assets in 2018, borrowed EUR 56.7 mln from two local banks (CEC, Alpha Bank) to fully repay the EUR 164 mln financing extended for the takeover by Credit Suisse Zurich and VTB Frankfurt.

At the same time, the main owner of the group (85%), Stefan Vuza, announced plans to borrow EUR 500 mln from international markets to finance expansion.

"I think that it's a time not to protect your business, but to move quickly to the next level, because, unlike after the 2008 crisis, now the things are moving much faster [and] only those companies that quickly invest in the models of the future and abandon the old models (even of still profitable) will survive," Ştefan Vuza wrote on his account on the LinkedIn platform, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In contracting the EUR 56.7 mln, Chimcomplex has relied on consultancy services provided by Financial Consulting experts of Deloitte Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 13:21
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks