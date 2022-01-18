Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/18/2022 - 08:10
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romania's Chimcomplex to issue Eurobonds this year

18 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex (CRC) is launching its first international bond issue and plans a capital increase of EUR 225 mln, said Stefan Vuza, president of Chimcomplex, in a press conference organized at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company has been listed, since January 17, on the main market of BVB.

"The two capital actions mentioned are aimed at starting the strategic investments for relaunching the lines of chemicals in conservation. Both chemical platforms use only 20% of their capacity. We are also considering the construction of new product lines, which Romania is currently importing at exaggerated prices," said Vuza, quoted by daily Adevarul.

Chimcomplex's 2022-2030 Strategic Plan provides a total investment of EUR 2.5 bln and is the largest investment package in the chemical industry in 30 years, divided into three stages, Vuza added. The first package consists of the bond issue of EUR 350 mln (the largest international bond issue in Romania to date), followed by those on the capital market of EUR 225 mln.

In 2020, Chimcomplex had a turnover of RON 1.2bn, and in the first nine months of 2021, it reported a turnover of RON 1.7bn.

Chimcomplex Borzesti is owned by CRC Alchemy Holding, with 85% of the shares, and by the Romanian State, through the Authority for the Administration of State Assets, with 8.9%. The rest of the share capital, of about 5%, is owned by legal and retail investors.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/18/2022 - 08:10
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romania's Chimcomplex to issue Eurobonds this year

18 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chimcomplex (CRC) is launching its first international bond issue and plans a capital increase of EUR 225 mln, said Stefan Vuza, president of Chimcomplex, in a press conference organized at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company has been listed, since January 17, on the main market of BVB.

"The two capital actions mentioned are aimed at starting the strategic investments for relaunching the lines of chemicals in conservation. Both chemical platforms use only 20% of their capacity. We are also considering the construction of new product lines, which Romania is currently importing at exaggerated prices," said Vuza, quoted by daily Adevarul.

Chimcomplex's 2022-2030 Strategic Plan provides a total investment of EUR 2.5 bln and is the largest investment package in the chemical industry in 30 years, divided into three stages, Vuza added. The first package consists of the bond issue of EUR 350 mln (the largest international bond issue in Romania to date), followed by those on the capital market of EUR 225 mln.

In 2020, Chimcomplex had a turnover of RON 1.2bn, and in the first nine months of 2021, it reported a turnover of RON 1.7bn.

Chimcomplex Borzesti is owned by CRC Alchemy Holding, with 85% of the shares, and by the Romanian State, through the Authority for the Administration of State Assets, with 8.9%. The rest of the share capital, of about 5%, is owned by legal and retail investors.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks