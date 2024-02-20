Champion Mihai Leu joined the MedLife free genetic testing program by offering his first gold medal obtained nationally for children fighting cancer

News from Companies

Mihai Leu, the first world professional boxing champion and national rally champion, joined the MedLife genetic testing program for children recently diagnosed with cancer #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer, by donating his first medal obtained at the National Boxing Championship in 1983 to be melted and transformed in 100 gold bows, a symbol of the fight against pediatric cancer. The first 21 bows were offered, at the Cluj-Napoca Oncology Institute, to children who have won against this severe disease, thus making them Champions of Hope. Another 79 bows remain in exhibition at the Cluj Oncology Institute awaiting their champions.

"This medal means a lot for me, being my first national championship title, but I'm giving it away gladly for children who are beating cancer. To be a champion is to know how to dream beautifully, to fight for what you want, and to know that everything is possible. For me, coming from a tougher sport, to be a champion means to never give up, regardless of how many blows you take, regardless if you are near giving up. There are many situations in life where you are standing on the precipice between winning and losing, but you must believe in yourself and never give up. I believe sick children must see the hope in their parent's eyes first. There is hope by this free genetic testing program offered by MedLife and by the dedicated hands of the physicians who are treating them. I believe in their shot to become Champions of Hope" declared Mihai Leu, Ambassador of Hope within the free genetic testing program for children recently diagnosed with cancer.

The story of the medal and the reason for the donation are presented in a touching video made by AV HIVE:

The #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer program, "a dream come true" for paediatric oncologists

Currently, MedLife is the operator with the largest expertise in the genetic sequencing field and one of the largest laboratory and collection center networks at national level. Launched a year ago, the #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer program has had 300 children as beneficiaries, representing over half of those annually diagnosed with cancer.

"By this genetic testing program, we unite our efforts together with medical teams from the entire country to offer children recently diagnosed with cancer an additional chance at life. With our advanced technology Illumina TruSight Oncology we identify essential biomarkers, from those that are frequent to those that are rare, discovering mutations that are the root of cancer. This step in customized medicine can be a way towards targeted treatments, offering hope to patients and their families" declared Dumitru Jardan, Biologist and Head of the MedLife Genetic and Molecular Biology Laboratory.

In this program, pediatric patients benefit from one of the most complex sequencing tests in the world for oncological diseases, which analyses the mutations of 523 genes associated with multiple types of cancer. Based on the results obtained from the test, oncologists may choose the most appropriate treatments and therapies for each patient, depending on the tumor's mutational profile.

"The genetic testing program for children with cancer provides access to all children recently diagnosed with cancer and is, for us, paediatric oncologists, a dream come true. We finally have the opportunity to treat patients according to current international standards and to offer them higher chances of survival" mentioned Dr. Rodica Cosnarovici, Head of the Oncopaediatry Department, Cluj-Napoca Oncology Institute.

Children who were recently diagnosed with cancer can continue to be enrolled, free of charge, in the #SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer program by one of their parents, legal guardians, or attending physician by filling in a form and by uploading their medical file at https://www.medlife.ro/speranta-nu-moare-de-cancer.

#SperanțaNuMoareDeCancer is a national coverage program fully financed by MedLife. Genetic testing is offered free of charge to children who have been recently diagnosed with cancer, in the conditions presented on the program's dedicated page.

