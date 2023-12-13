Romania’s railroad company increases train ticket prices

Romania’s state-owned railroad company, CFR Călători, recently hiked ticket prices by roughly 8.8%.

Train tariffs are established by order of the minister of transport and are updated annually with the inflation index, established by the National Institute of Statistics on October 1. On October 1, 2023, the inflation index was 8.8%, said CFR representatives.

“The fares have been updated, in accordance with legal provisions, with the inflation index recorded in October of the year. The resulting values are rounded to the nearest value of RON 0.50 and RON 1,” stated the president of the Railway Reform Authority, Ștefan Roșeanu, cited by Profit.ro.

A Regio train ticket for a distance of 50-60 km now costs RON 10 (EUR 2), compared to RON 9 previously. An Intercity ticket from Bucharest to Brașov costs RON 73 instead of RON 64. After the increase, a second-class train ticket from Bucharest to Constanța on Interregio costs RON 78.5, the Bucharest North-Suceava route RON 118.5, and the Bucharest North-Arad route RON 145.

The last fare increase was on July 1, 2022, by 20%.

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)