Romanian railway company CFR to provide direct connection between Bucharest and Istanbul

Romania’s state-owned railway operator CFR announced that it put on sale tickets for the train that will provide a direct connection between Bucharest and Istanbul, via Sofia-Varna. The train will run between June 14 and October 14.

Travelers from Bucharest wishing to reach Varna by train will pay EUR 31 for a second-class ticket, while a trip to Sofia costs EUR 32. The ticket to Istanbul/Halkali, in a sleeping carriage, costs EUR 56.

CFR reminds travelers that the period for purchasing train tickets in advance for international routes is 90 days. These can be purchased from stations and travel agencies, as well as online.

The railway operator sets up the train line almost every year, to facilitate tourism in the region, and to provide an alternative to flying to Turkey and Bulgaria.

