Celebrate Earth Hour with a sustainable Green Menu

As the world unites to observe Earth Hour on March 23rd, individuals and communities across the globe come together to demonstrate their commitment to environmental sustainability. Earth Hour, initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), symbolizes a collective effort to raise awareness about climate change and inspire action towards a greener, more sustainable future.

During this annual event, participants switch off non-essential lights for one hour as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the planet. Beyond simply reducing energy consumption, Earth Hour serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect our environment and preserve the natural world for future generations.

Against this backdrop, InterContinental Athénée Palace invites you to a magical evening dedicated to sustainability, indulgence, and connection with nature. Step into Roberto's restaurant and experience an exquisite dinner where every detail honours our planet. From the soft glow of dim illuminations to the soothing sounds of unplugged music filling the air, this Earth Hour celebration promises to be a memorable and meaningful experience.

As you indulge in our delicious three-course menu featuring healthy, vegan, and vegetarian options sourced sustainably, you'll also have the opportunity to enjoy Alchemico cocktails and Domeniile Bogdan wines carefully selected to complement our Earth-conscious menu.

Together, let us celebrate Earth Hour not only as a moment to dim the lights but as a call to action to protect the environment and inspire positive change. Join us in honour of our planet and be part of the movement towards a greener, more sustainable future.

Saturday, March 23rd, from 6:00 PM

250 Ron for a delightful 3-course menu featuring healthy, vegan, and vegetarian options sourced sustainably

Special Touches: Domeniul Bogdan wines, carefully selected to complement our Earth-conscious menu.

In English Bar: enjoy phosphorescent Alchemico cocktails, mixing pure ingredients in style.

Call +40 731 305 734 or email buhap.info@ihg.com to make your reservation.

