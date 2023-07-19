Bucharest Exchange-listed farming group selects CEC bank to refinance EUR 9.5 mln loans

CEC Bank granted financing of EUR 9.5 mln to Agroserv Mariuta (BVB: MILK), an integrated agricultural company that operates Lăptăria cu Caimac gourmet dairy brand.

"We are glad to start a new collaboration in this field with an important player, the owner of the entire production chain – from the vegetable farm and the livestock farm to the premium dairy factory," said Laura Mihai, Director of CEC Bank Large Clients Department.

The financing includes short-term and long-term facilities intended to refinance the company's loan portfolio from Exim Banca Romaneasca and ProCredit Bank.

"The collaboration with CEC Bank is a real help for us, as it gives us high efficiency in managing current financial costs and represents a validation of the viability of our long-term development plans, paving the way for financing our immediate projects, such as the biogas plant and the packaging washing system", said Cornel Danila, General Manager, Lăptăria cu Caimac.

Agroserv Mariuta was assisted in the refinancing deal as well as for the start of bank financing for investment projects regarding the biogas plant and packaging washing system by EY Romania.

