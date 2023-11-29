Politics

Romania’s Constitutional Court rules former lawmakers deserve special pensions

29 November 2023

The Constitutional Court of Romania ruled that the special pensions already awarded to former lawmakers who completed at least one term in office cannot be cancelled by law, as they are rights already earned by the recipients.

The law 192/2023 on this matter is constitutional only if it applies to the future, the Constitutional Court ruled, Economica.net reported.

Romanian lawmakers do not contribute to the public pension system, but after their retirement age, they are entitled to a so-called special pension, which Romania seeks to terminate under broader legislation aimed at curbing the fiscal impact of the benefits similar to pensions not based on recipients’ contribution (also known as special pensions). 

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

