Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:07
Real Estate

Court clears transfer of 46 hectares in Bucharest CBD to Chamber of Commerce

04 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law for transferring a 46-hectare land plot in northern Bucharest to the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR, a private entity) for the development of a real estate project with a private investor is constitutional.

The land, whose value is estimated at about EUR 300-400 mln, will host Romania's biggest real estate project, centered on the Romexpo exhibition center.

CCR rejected the notification filed by Save Romania Union (USR) and ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR against this law.

Eight of the nine CCR judges participated in the court hearing, and the decision was taken with five votes against three.

Among others, USR argued that a law granting state property to private entities with no proper compensation breaches the Constitution.

Meanwhile, CCIR argued that the EUR 2.9 billion that it will develop with local developer Iulius Group would generate EUR 345 million revenues to the state and 30,000 jobs, G4media.ro reported.

Visibly perplexed by the Constitutional Court's decision, the USR MPs asked president Klaus Iohannis to return the law to the parliament instead of promulgating it.

The European Commission (EC) has requested from the Romanian authorities information about the draft law that transfers 42 hectares of land in northern Bucharest from the state to the CCIR, sources familiar with the matter announced last November.

The bill was initiated by the Popular Movement Party (PMP) of former president Traian Basescu and supported by the main opposition party - Social Democratic Party (PSD), and by the ruling party - National Liberal Party (PNL).

The European Commission initiated investigations into the case in response to a petition filed by the South African real estate investor NEPI Rockcastle, which accuses that the normative act favors the Iulius group, controlled by local businessman Iulian Dascalu, the sources said.

In turn, the Iulius group claims that it participates in the project on a strictly commercial basis and is not deriving any benefit that would qualify as "state aid."

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:07
Real Estate

Court clears transfer of 46 hectares in Bucharest CBD to Chamber of Commerce

04 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled on Wednesday that the law for transferring a 46-hectare land plot in northern Bucharest to the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR, a private entity) for the development of a real estate project with a private investor is constitutional.

The land, whose value is estimated at about EUR 300-400 mln, will host Romania's biggest real estate project, centered on the Romexpo exhibition center.

CCR rejected the notification filed by Save Romania Union (USR) and ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR against this law.

Eight of the nine CCR judges participated in the court hearing, and the decision was taken with five votes against three.

Among others, USR argued that a law granting state property to private entities with no proper compensation breaches the Constitution.

Meanwhile, CCIR argued that the EUR 2.9 billion that it will develop with local developer Iulius Group would generate EUR 345 million revenues to the state and 30,000 jobs, G4media.ro reported.

Visibly perplexed by the Constitutional Court's decision, the USR MPs asked president Klaus Iohannis to return the law to the parliament instead of promulgating it.

The European Commission (EC) has requested from the Romanian authorities information about the draft law that transfers 42 hectares of land in northern Bucharest from the state to the CCIR, sources familiar with the matter announced last November.

The bill was initiated by the Popular Movement Party (PMP) of former president Traian Basescu and supported by the main opposition party - Social Democratic Party (PSD), and by the ruling party - National Liberal Party (PNL).

The European Commission initiated investigations into the case in response to a petition filed by the South African real estate investor NEPI Rockcastle, which accuses that the normative act favors the Iulius group, controlled by local businessman Iulian Dascalu, the sources said.

In turn, the Iulius group claims that it participates in the project on a strictly commercial basis and is not deriving any benefit that would qualify as "state aid."

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption