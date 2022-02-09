CBRE: First Cyberjump trampoline park in Romania set to open in Bucharest this year

Commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE said that it secured for The 11 Entertainment Group, the owner of the Cyberjump concept, their very first location in Romania, in a retail centre in eastern Bucharest.

According to CBRE, the official opening of the first Cyberjump trampoline park in Romania is scheduled for Q2-Q3 of 2022.

Cyberjump Bucharest Trampoline Park will cover 2,300 square meters and will offer 15 types of games. The park is expected to attract mainly young families with children aged 8 and over and teenagers, but toddlers & kids will also have sections specially adapted for them.

“Cyberjump is currently the CEE’s biggest trampoline park owner, and we are excited to launch what will be Romania’s newest amusement concept aiming to entertain 500,000 visitors per year. Bucharest is an important step towards our 2025 target of 20+ trampoline parks in major cities of Central and Eastern Europe, but moreover a strategic entrance in the 2nd largest population country of the CEE region,” said Polona Peunik, Business Development Manager of The 11 Entertainment Group.

Starting with this collaboration, CBRE Romania was appointed Cyberjump's single point of contact for several countries: Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Poland.

(Photo source: CBRE)