“The Case of Engineer Ursu” documentary to open in Romanian cinemas in late March

“The Case of Engineer Ursu,” a documentary about the search for justice in a system that opposes it, will be released in cinemas on March 29.

Gheorghe Ursu was killed in the custody of the Securitate after he denounced communist leader Nicolae Ceauşescu's decision to halt the consolidation of buildings affected by the 1977 earthquake. The documentary is directed by Liviu Tofan and Şerban Georgescu and shows how for over 30 years, Andrei Ursu has been fighting to make known the truth about his father's death.

"This is Andrei Ursu's film, about his fight for justice on behalf of his father. Who else had Andrei's tenacity and strength, his courage to risk his life twice by going on a hunger strike to force the authorities not to obstruct him? I don't know if there is another case like this in the world. Here, it is certainly unique, and its value as a human model and moral compass is remarkable in our desolate social landscape, and all the more necessary," said Liviu Tofan.

Produced by Kolectiv Film, in co-production with the "Gheorghe Ursu" Foundation, Victoria Film, the Follow Art Association, and the Romanian Television Society, the documentary has already had a series of special screenings throughout 2023 at Cinema Union, Cinema Eforie, Cinema Muzeul Ţăranului Român, and Grădina cu Filme, as well as at various Film Festivals (TIFF Sibiu and Oradea, the Film and History Festival at Râşnov - FFIR, Fălticeni - Monica Lovinescu Centenary), and in several cities along the TIFF Caravan route.

Most special screenings were accompanied by debates attended by Andrei Ursu and the two directors, as well as other important guests, such as Germina Nagâţ, researcher at the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives - CNSAS, historian Alexandru Groza from the Museum of Communism Horrors in Romania - MOCR, historian Cosmin Budeanca, Cristian Ghinea - member of the Parliament of Romania, and Ovidiu Şimonca - journalist.

The documentary's first screening took place a few days before the final sentence was announced by the High Court of Cassation and Justice. Despite the meticulously built case, the defendants were definitively acquitted, and the film remains the only form of justice and recognition in the case of dissident Gheorghe Ursu.

Throughout April, a series of special screenings followed by talks between the audience and Andrei Ursu will be organized nationwide. The first such screening, followed by a Q&A, will take place on the first weekend the documentary is in cinemas, in Cluj - Sunday, March 31, at 18:00, at Cinema Arta. More details will be announced soon.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kolectiv Film)