Romanian literature: Mircea Cărtărescu’s Melancolia launches in Sweden in February

Melancolia (Melancholy), written by Romanian Mircea Cărtărescu and published by Albert Bonniers Förlag in the translation of Inger Johansson, will be launched in Sweden on February 16 at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Stockholm.

The launch event, which will include a conversation between author Mircea Cărtărescu and writer and journalist Cecilia Hansson, is scheduled to start at 18:00.

"Mircea Cărtărescu, who has ten volumes published in Swedish, will share his experiences of writing Melancolia and answer questions from the audience. Inger Johansson, who translated nine of the writer's most important books into Swedish, will also participate in the event. The author will sign books at the end of the event," ICR Stockholm said.

Mircea Cărtărescu became known to the Swedish public in 2002 with Nostalgia (Albert Bonniers Förlag), which was republished in Sweden this year.

Several of the Romanian author's books have been translated by Inger Johansson and published in Sweden by Albert Bonniers Förlag, namely Melancolia (2023), Solenoid (2019), Levanten (2015), Travesti (2013), Dagbok 1994-2003 (2011), Orbitor. Hoger vinge (2008), Orbitor. Kroppen (2006), Orbitor. Vanster vinge (2004), and Nostalgia (2002, 2023). His poetry anthology En lycklig dag i mitt liv (O zi fericită din viaţa mea) was published in 2008, translated into Swedish by Dan Shafran and Lars-Inge Nilsson.

Born June 1, 1956, in Bucharest, Mircea Cărtărescu is a poet, prose writer, literary critic, journalist and PhD professor at the University of Bucharest. He is one of the most widely translated contemporary Romanian authors and has received numerous literary awards, both local and international.

In the last decade, he has been one of the names frequently mentioned as strong candidates for the Nobel Prize for literature. The Romanian Writers' Union officially nominated him twice for this award.

Cărtărescu is a member of the Writers' Union and PEN Romania. He has published more than 30 volumes, translated into more than 25 languages.

