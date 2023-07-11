One in five cars sold in Romania in January-June 2023 was electric or hybrid

Electric and hybrid cars gained popularity in Romania, showing consistent growth in sales and indicating that Romanians are beginning to prefer these models over combustion engine cars, at least when it comes to diesel.

Nearly 13,000 new cars were sold in Romania in June 2023, an increase of 18.9% compared to the same month last year. Over 72,000 cars were sold in the first half of the year, representing a 25% growth compared to the same period in 2022, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA) cited by Digi24.

Out of the total cars sold from January to June 2023, over 47,000 were petrol models, a decrease of 0.2% compared to 2022 (64.9% market share), over 9,600 were diesel models – a decrease of 1.3% (13.2%), while electric and hybrid cars accounted for nearly 16,000 of the total models sold, representing a market share of 21.9%.

The figures show that more than one in five cars sold in Romania from January to June 2023 was electric or hybrid. Moreover, these models have gained a market share that is 8.7% higher than that of diesel models. It is also worth mentioning that sales of electric and hybrid cars have increased by over 35% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2022 (15,939 vs. 11,853).

In the Romanian market, after the first six months of the year, Dacia is the sales leader (24,734 units), followed by Renault (7,773 units), Toyota (5,469 units), Ford (5,319 units), Volkswagen (5,201 units), Skoda (4,990 units), Hyundai (4,785 units), Mercedes-Benz (4,503 units), BMW (2,328 units), and Suzuki (2,237 units).

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)