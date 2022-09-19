Recycling campaign: Carrefour customers in Romania can exchange plastic bottles for fruits & vegetables

Carrefour Romania announced a new edition of its “Plata cu PET” (Payment by PET) initiative aimed at encouraging people to recycle more. As part of this campaign, which will kick off on September 22, customers can exchange plastic/glass bottles or aluminium cans for fresh fruits and vegetables.

For each such packaging collected, clients receive one fruit or vegetable. The amount doubles for each rPET DORNA bottle, made of 100% recycled and 100% recyclable plastic, recycled within this campaign.

The fruits and vegetables are grown locally, so the initiative also supports local producers.

“Thus, the plastic bottles, aluminium cans and glass packaging become a currency, and customers contribute to reducing the footprint on the environment, support local producers, and enjoy fresh Romanian products,” the retailer said.

This is the fourth edition of the campaign, and Carrefour says it has been quite popular among customers. In the first three editions, more than 750,000 plastic bottles were collected, and over 120 tons of Romanian fruits and vegetables were exchanged in 35 hypermarkets.

The campaign will reach 20 hypermarkets across the country this year, running in parallel in two cities (Constanta-Bucuresti Orhideea, Galați-Ploiesti, Bârlad-Târgoviște, Iași-Brașov, Buzău-Sfântu Gheorghe, Piatra Neamț-București Vulcan, Suceava-Râmnicu Vâlcea, Baia Mare-Drobeta Turnu Severin, Satu Mare-Timișoara, OradeaCluj) in the period September 22 – November 27. Participants from each city can also sign up for the big raffle with nature-friendly prizes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)