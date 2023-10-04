Carrefour opens a new Carrefour Express store in One Cotroceni Park, enhancing the range of commercial services offered by the development

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania is announcing the opening of a brand new Carrefour Express within One Cotroceni Park. The new Carrefour brings an unparalleled shopping experience to the heart of a vibrant community and complements the diverse range of commercial services available to residents and tenants. Carrefour's neighbourhood supermarket concept is the perfect solution for those who already work at One Cotroceni Park and who seek quick access to fresh and daily essential products.

Located on the ground floor of Building C - Phase 2, the new Carrefour Market at One Cotroceni Park spans an area of 306 square meters. Open to the public at the end of August, the store offers a wide range of products to meet all shopping needs: from fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, and cheeses, to butcher products, freshly baked bread, and pastries in the Bakery section. Additionally, a diverse selection of non-food products for home maintenance and personal care is available. The store also features a wine corner where customers are invited to discover regional wines and exclusive or well-known labels from the "Deschidem Vinul Românesc" program.

“Through all our office developments, we aim to create communities that not only work together but also have access to a varied range of facilities right at their workplace. And commercial spaces like this one, where people can shop quickly and comfortably, with a diverse range of products to choose from, are essential in modern developments, especially in mixed-use ones, as is the case with One Cotroceni Park, a developments that brings all the necessary facilities a community needs in close proximity,” said Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

“By opening the Carrefour Market at One Cotroceni Park, we bring the Carrefour universe even closer to one of the most iconic mixed-use real estate developments in Bucharest. Both those already working here, and future residents as well will have easy access to their daily shopping sessions. We aim to provide a personalized shopping experience in our 120 Carrefour Express stores at national level and welcome customers with a wide range of diverse products in spaces designed for a pleasant shopping experience,” said Vincent Rochefort, Proximity Director, Carrefour România.

One Cotroceni Park is the largest urban regeneration development in the centre of Bucharest and represents a vibrant community where residents and tenants have priority access to numerous services. Designed under the holistic Live / Work / Play approach, the complex offers a diverse range of amenities, including green areas, a pool, restaurants, cafes, bars, various shops, a pharmacy, cleaning/laundry services, innovative offices, and exclusive residential apartments.

One Cotroceni Park is also recognized for its commitment to sustainability, holding LEED Platinum v4 certification, attesting to sustainable operation and minimal environmental impact, as well as WELL Health & Safety certification, assessing health and well-being in the workplace.

This new commercial facility available at One Cotroceni Park marks a significant milestone in the development of the community and provides residents and tenants with easy access to Carrefour products, contributing to the sense of belonging to this dynamic community. With the opening of this Carrefour Express, Carrefour continues to expand its presence in Bucharest, offering its customers a convenient and accessible shopping experience in a friendly environment. Carrefour remains committed to meeting the needs of its customers and contributing to the development of the communities in which it operates.

