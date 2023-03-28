Carla's Dreams and Netflix collaborate for new song inspired by Luther: The Fallen Sun

Video

Netflix Romania has collaborated with the artist Carla's Dreams, releasing a song inspired by the recent movie on the platform, Luther: The Fallen Sun.

The movie is a 2023 police thriller directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross, serving as a continuation of the Luther series that began in 2005. The film is currently at the top of Netflix's views, with approximately 67 million hours viewed by users in the last week.

"A song that makes you wonder if your secrets are safe," Netflix said.

With hits like "Sub pielea mea," "Imperfect," and "Te rog," Carla's Dreams is an important band on the Romanian music scene. Originally from the Republic of Moldova, the band has long guarded the secret of their identity, asking fans to appreciate their music, not their looks. Their lyrics are in Romanian, English, and Russian.

The band's singer, featured in the video in question, always appears under the name "Sergiu," donning large shades, face paint and a hood. The artist recently revealed his identity but maintained the look in all public appearances.

