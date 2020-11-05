Car registration in Romania halve in April 2020

The registrations of new cars in Romania decreased in April 2020 by 50.3% compared to April 2019, reaching a volume of 4,321 units, announced the Association of Car Importers and Producers - APIA.

In the first four months of 2020, the number of newly registered cars reached 32,300 units, down 27.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

The volume of second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania, dropped by 43%, to 20,245 units in April 2020.

In the first four months of 2020, second-hand car registrations declined by 12%, to 128,325 units.

The top-selling new car brands in January-April 2020 were Dacia, with 8,834 units (down 38.3% compared to January-April 2019), Volkswagen, with 2,942 units (with an increase of 0.55% compared to Jan-Apr 2019), Skoda, with 2,779 units (down 13.0% compared to Jan-Apr 2019), Renault, with 2,503 units (down 33.5% compared to January Apr 2019) and Hyundai, with 2,239 units (an increase of 4.8% compared to Jan-Apr 2019).

The best-selling models were Dacia Logan, Dacia Sandero, Dacia Duster, Skoda Octavia, Renault Clio.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

