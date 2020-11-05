Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 08:18
Business
Car registration in Romania halve in April 2020
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The registrations of new cars in Romania decreased in April 2020 by 50.3% compared to April 2019, reaching a volume of 4,321 units, announced the Association of Car Importers and Producers - APIA.

In the first four months of 2020, the number of newly registered cars reached 32,300 units, down 27.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

The volume of second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania, dropped by 43%, to 20,245 units in April 2020.

In the first four months of 2020, second-hand car registrations declined by 12%, to 128,325 units.

The top-selling new car brands in January-April 2020 were Dacia, with 8,834 units (down 38.3% compared to January-April 2019), Volkswagen, with 2,942 units (with an increase of 0.55% compared to Jan-Apr 2019), Skoda, with 2,779 units (down 13.0% compared to Jan-Apr 2019), Renault, with 2,503 units (down 33.5% compared to January Apr 2019) and Hyundai, with 2,239 units (an increase of 4.8% compared to Jan-Apr 2019).

The best-selling models were Dacia Logan, Dacia Sandero, Dacia Duster, Skoda Octavia, Renault Clio.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 08:18
Business
Car registration in Romania halve in April 2020
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The registrations of new cars in Romania decreased in April 2020 by 50.3% compared to April 2019, reaching a volume of 4,321 units, announced the Association of Car Importers and Producers - APIA.

In the first four months of 2020, the number of newly registered cars reached 32,300 units, down 27.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

The volume of second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania, dropped by 43%, to 20,245 units in April 2020.

In the first four months of 2020, second-hand car registrations declined by 12%, to 128,325 units.

The top-selling new car brands in January-April 2020 were Dacia, with 8,834 units (down 38.3% compared to January-April 2019), Volkswagen, with 2,942 units (with an increase of 0.55% compared to Jan-Apr 2019), Skoda, with 2,779 units (down 13.0% compared to Jan-Apr 2019), Renault, with 2,503 units (down 33.5% compared to January Apr 2019) and Hyundai, with 2,239 units (an increase of 4.8% compared to Jan-Apr 2019).

The best-selling models were Dacia Logan, Dacia Sandero, Dacia Duster, Skoda Octavia, Renault Clio.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15