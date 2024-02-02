News from Companies

Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) has been shortlisted for a TES Award under the category “Curriculum Initiative of the Year.” This recognition is a testament to the pioneering efforts of CSB staff and students and acknowledges the need for students to understand fundamental fiscal concepts and the importance of making informed financial choices. This crucial life skill holds significant value for young people both personally and professionally and equips students with essential knowledge to navigate the financial challenges of adulthood. The curriculum has now been rolled out school-wide, spanning ages 3 to 18 years.

A group of Sixth Form Economics and Business students—Tania F., Nora V., Andrei A., Tudor B., Tudor G., Tudor Bl., and Alexia R.—played a pivotal role in curriculum development by researching, planning, and writing the whole-school financial literacy curriculum. These exceptionally capable students were chosen by the Social Sciences department due to their outstanding academic results, their involvement in work experience placements and internships, as well as their competition participation in events such as the Economics Olympiad and World Economics Cup.

They collaborated to select topics including money management, budgeting, financial planning, investing, saving, borrowing, and taxation. They chose to address the practical application of finance in today's modern world, covering themes such as financial planning, responsible spending habits, and internet safety regarding money—a pertinent issue amidst rising internet scams and fraud. Students then scaffolded these concepts into age-appropriate schemes of work under the guidance of Katie Shanahan, Head of Teaching and Learning, Alexandra Dache, Head of Social Sciences, and CSB’s Key Stage 4 and 5 Business and Economics teachers.

“As professional teacher and long-time member of CSB, it was a great joy to work with these dedicated students and watch them use their collective knowledge and passion to build something award-worthy for their younger colleagues and invest in their school community,” shares Ms Shanahan.

At the heart of CSB's educational vision is the commitment to provide students with a platform to be heard and a means to take on responsibility. This financial literacy curriculum exemplifies this vision by empowering students to actively shape their educational environment and leave a legacy for future generations. The mature sense of responsibility displayed by the students has not only elevated the standards of financial education at CSB but has also underscored the school's crucial role in fostering financial literacy.

“Creating the financial literacy programme has given me the opportunity not only to develop my conceptual knowledge regarding Economics, but also to further prepare myself for managing my finances and investments as I enter my adult life. Moreover, the student-led programme includes topics we ourselves find relevant, therefore, serving as a very practical approach to financial literacy which I believe to be tremendously beneficial to pupils as they are exposed to these applicable concepts at a young age,” Tania, Year 12.

In line with the financial literacy curriculum, Cambridge School of Bucharest organises its annual Winter Bazaar each year. Students in each class create business proposals and product designs. The product that is chosen, is then produced and sold during the Winter Bazaar. Students use their class profit as they see fit throughout the year, with many students choosing to donate to charity, buy books for themselves, or go on a fun field trip.

The event draws over 500 families each year to the campus and instils a passion for entrepreneurship and business among students.

“The Winter Bazaar at CSB is an amazing event where students are able to step into the shoes of an entrepreneur and showcase a product that they have worked hard on creating. The students are extremely excited to sell these products to their families and friends with their class teacher and it is lovely to see how these relationships become stronger within our community. Students can now decide on how the money they have earned will be spent, whether to buy board games for the class or to distribute to a charity. We cannot wait for our next event!” Connor Butler, Year 2 Lead.

Inclusivity and pastoral care are the main features of this student-led initiative as it fosters collaboration and teamwork and instils a charitable ethos, embodying CSB's commitment to providing students with a community to belong to.

As the anticipation builds for the TES Awards, the journey of the Year 12 students serves as a testament to their indelible mark on CSB. This initiative embodies the spirit of CSB's Aims and Values, reinforcing the belief that students deserve the opportunity to be inspired and, in turn, inspire others.

CSB remains steadfast in its commitment to providing students with the tools and knowledge needed for sound financial decision-making. The school's initiatives reflect a dedication to fostering a community of financially literate individuals prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. For more information on how CSB provides endless opportunities for its students, contact the admissions team at admissions@cambridgeschool.ro.

