Romanian Călin Ţopa presents sound installation at ECC biennial contemporary art exhibition Personal Structures in Venice

Romanian composer and sound designer Călin Țopa is present at the seventh edition of the ECC biennial contemporary art exhibition Personal Structures - Beyond Boundaries in Venice with his sound installation Transcendent Renaissance. The invitation to join the show, which runs until November 24 in parallel with the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, came from the European Cultural Centre Italy (ECC-Italy).

Located on the first floor - Palazzo Mora, the exhibition has free entry for all visitors, according to the press release.

“For me, the opportunity to participate in the 7th edition of Personal Structures - Beyond Boundaries represents a profound convergence of artistic vision and global dialogue. It’s not merely about showcasing my work; it is about engaging in a global conversation about the role of art in shaping our understanding of the world. It is an opportunity to connect with fellow artists, curators, and art enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds, united by a shared passion for creative exploration,” said Călin Țopa.

The Romanian artist was previously invited to present Transcendent Renaissance in prestigious venues like The Quadrennial Prague or the Royal Central Drama School in London.

“At its core, this installation invites listeners to immerse themselves in a 12-minute choral experience that intertwines sixteenth-century compositions with contemporary pieces composed by me. In the heart of it are six speakers strategically positioned to mirror the unique voices of a Cathedral Choir. Each speaker embodies an individual singing voice - be it bass, tenor, alto, or soprano - offering an intimate encounter with the intricate layers of choral harmony,” Țopa explained.

He added: “What inspired me to create this audio installation was a deep fascination with the transformative power of sound and the exploration of how music can transcend time and space. I was captivated by the idea of blending historical choral works from the sixteenth century with contemporary compositions, creating a seamless bridge between past and present within a single sonic experience.”

Transcendent Renaissance showcases a remarkable collaboration under conductor and composer Radu Mihalache. Sopranos Alexandra Moroiu, Monica Lotreanu, and Catalina Postolache blend ethereal tones, while altos Gabriela Iesean, Monica Paun, and Sarah Rizescu add warmth and depth.

Moreover, tenors Alexandru Cartis, Lucian Haralambie, and Calin Topa infuse vibrant timbres, complemented by resonant basses Radu Mihalache and Ciprian Ravnic. Ada Galeș narrates with storytelling prowess, while children’s voices by Aldous Baranowski add innocence and magic, the same source said.

Not only as a narrator for the sound installation, the actress Ada Galeș is also present in Venice with her work titled Sometimes I Want to Make Art/Sometimes I Want a Pad Thai, in which she explores the intersection of art and women’s experiences.

Transcendent Renaissance will also be made available on Spotify soon.

Călin Țopa is an interdisciplinary artist who works in the realm of experimental music, specializing in creating music that falls within the ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles. He has composed music for theatre, film, and multimedia installations, and his works have been exhibited in various locations, including Royal Central in London, Quadrennial Prague, the National Museum of Contemporary Art and National Theatre in Bucharest, the Nicodim Gallery, Art Safari.

Based in Venice, ECC Italy is the main branch of its larger parent organization, the European Cultural Centre. The contemporary art exhibition Personal Structures alternates each year with the architecture biennial exhibition Time Space Existence.

