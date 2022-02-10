Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romanian finance minister announces talks for streamlining Fiscal Code

10 February 2022
The Fiscal Code will be amended this year, after a debate with the business community, trade unions, academia and with the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), the minister of finance Adrian Caciu announced in an interview with HotNews.ro.

The amendments outlined by minister Caciu are all directed to increasing the budget revenues. In the area of ​​property taxation, individuals who have several apartments may pay more. Also, those who have more than two cars.

The minister also referred to the supplementary taxation of tips (paid in HoReCa), sugar, the introduction of the progressive taxation, the simplification of the Income Statement and the reactivation of the RON 1,500 facility for nursery or kindergarten.

"I don't think it's normal to have the same tax if you have more than one property. A car for a family. I would propose supplementary taxation starting with the third car, not to be excessive. But following an analysis and a dialogue, a gradual increase starting with the second car can be levied", the minister said.

"The idea is that we strengthen the existing taxes; we are talking about the broader taxation. We will make an analysis of the fiscal regime. (...) The meaning of a fiscal facility is to stimulate the economy. But there are facilities that have come to distort the market, here I give the example of gift vouchers. We had to intervene because gift vouchers were designed for our own employees. They had come to be used on a larger basis," minister Caciu stated.

Normal
