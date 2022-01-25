Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 08:45
Business

RO FinMin Câciu: 2029 is "viable" target for euro adoption

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of finance Adrian Câciu said that 2029 is "a viable target" for joining the euro. But the most important thing in preparing for the euro adoption is the real convergence, which "very few people talk about," Profit.ro reported.

He called for "not hiding behind the crises" when drafting strategic objectives for Romania.

Initially, Romania set 2014 as the target for euro adoption, but the deadline was repeatedly revised to 2019, 2024 and now 2029.

In mid-December 2021, Florin Georgescu, first deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), stated at the launch of a book that all targets for joining the euro have been missed, and the next target is the year 2029. The next report on Romania's euro adoption will set 2029 as the target date, Georgescu said.

Romania had a window of opportunity between 2015 and 2017 when it could have applied for the entry into the eurozone's preparatory mechanism ERM II (exchange rate mechanism) given that, at that time, it was meeting all the nominal convergence criteria set by the Maastricht Treaty (on price stability, the sustainability of public finances and the indebtedness, the stability of the exchange rate and the level of long-term interest rates). At this moment, Romania meets none of these criteria.

(Photo: Anyaberkut/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 08:45
Business

RO FinMin Câciu: 2029 is "viable" target for euro adoption

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of finance Adrian Câciu said that 2029 is "a viable target" for joining the euro. But the most important thing in preparing for the euro adoption is the real convergence, which "very few people talk about," Profit.ro reported.

He called for "not hiding behind the crises" when drafting strategic objectives for Romania.

Initially, Romania set 2014 as the target for euro adoption, but the deadline was repeatedly revised to 2019, 2024 and now 2029.

In mid-December 2021, Florin Georgescu, first deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), stated at the launch of a book that all targets for joining the euro have been missed, and the next target is the year 2029. The next report on Romania's euro adoption will set 2029 as the target date, Georgescu said.

Romania had a window of opportunity between 2015 and 2017 when it could have applied for the entry into the eurozone's preparatory mechanism ERM II (exchange rate mechanism) given that, at that time, it was meeting all the nominal convergence criteria set by the Maastricht Treaty (on price stability, the sustainability of public finances and the indebtedness, the stability of the exchange rate and the level of long-term interest rates). At this moment, Romania meets none of these criteria.

(Photo: Anyaberkut/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks