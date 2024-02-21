HR

Fashion retailer C&A names Romanian Cătălin Roșca as Country Lead for three countries

21 February 2024

Romanian Cătălin Roșca has been appointed Country Lead of the fashion group C&A, one of the largest players in the market, for three countries, namely Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. 

Prior to his appointment, Roșca worked as Country Manager for Romania. Initially, he also worked at BRD, in the position of Credit Officer. He has been working for C&A since 2011, first as a store director in Sibiu, and then as a regional director.

Cătălin Roșca is also a graduate of Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, specializing in economics, and has a Master's in Business Administration from Vasile Goldiș University in Arad.

According to Ziarul Financiar, C&A is an international retailer that prefers long-term mandates rather than the standard 3-5 years. Additionally, the group regularly promotes from within. Roșca is not the first Romanian executive to hold an international position in the company. Cristian Codrea, who also served as the CEO of C&A's local operations, worked for the group for 15 years. He has recently switched industries, moving from fashion to energy.

Globally, C&A employs over 51,000 people and operates 1,899 stores in 21 countries, with annual revenues of over EUR 6 billion. The group was founded in 1841 by the brothers Clemens and August Brenninkmeijer, in the Netherlands, and is part of Cofra Holding, based in Switzerland.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Catalin Rosca on LinkedIn)

HR

