HR

Oil Dynamics appoints Romanian Danut Tudora as COO

20 February 2024

Germany’s Oil Dynamics GmbH announced a change in its management team on February 19, as it decided to separate strategic and operative activities. Amid this move, Romanian Danut Tudor has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The strategic part (product development, market development and expansion, potential development, and organizational development) will report directly to the Chief Operating Officer (CEO), the company said. Jürgen Schulz, Managing Director of the German company, will continue to cover this position.

Meanwhile, all operative activities of the company will report to the newly appointed COO. Based on a related shareholder decision, Danut Tudora has been appointed to take this responsibility.

Long time experienced as petroleum engineer and manager in the industry, Tudora joined Oil Dynamics roughly two years ago. In September 2022, he took over the position of Sales Manager Eastern Europe & Turkey, becoming part of the company’s Sales & Marketing department. Previously, he worked internationally for companies such as Schlumberger, Weatherford, and others, developing into an artificial lift expert, in particular for ESP applications as well as production.

Danut Tudora is a native Romanian speaker, fluent in English and proficient in German.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oildynamics.com)

1

