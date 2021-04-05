Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 11:01
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months

04 May 2021
The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange – BET, which follows the evolution of the top traded 17 companies listed on the local market, gained 15.67% in the first four months of this year.

In April, the BET consolidated above the 11,000 points level, which it passed for the first time at the end of March, without significant gains. The BET’s advance in April was just 1.36%. However, this evolution came after a 9.7% increase in March that took the BET to new all-time highs.

Nine of the BET’s constituents overperformed the index. The top performers were building materials producer Teraplast (TRP), which gained close to 88% in the first four months, boosted by the solid results and special dividends it will distribute from the first-quarter profit generated by the sale of its Steel division.

The shares on state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN) went up by 54% on the back of strong profit and high dividend. Aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR) also gained 43% despite the company’s decision not to pay dividends from the 2020 net profit. Wine producer Purcari (WINE) saw its shares up almost 28%, followed by oil company OMV Petrom (SNP) – 25%, and oil pipe operator Conpet (COTE) – 22%. Fondul Proprietatea (FP) also gained close to 20%.

At the other end, the shares of gas pipe operator Transgaz (TGN) and power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL) significantly underperformed the market, with gains of under 5%. Telecom operator Digi Communications (DIGI) is in the same situation. The two top listed banks – Banca Transilvania (TLV) and BRD – also underperformed the BET.

In the first trading session in May, the BET reached a new all-time high of over 11,500 points and was up 1.8% compared to the previous closing. OMV Petrom (SNP) and Banca Transilvania (TLV) were the main growth drivers. Banca Transilvania reported its net profit doubled in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

The first-quarter results will likely be the main market movers in May. Investors are also expecting the Q1 GDP reading to come in mid-May.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

