Bus line connecting Bucharest’s main train station to airport to be suspended

29 July 2021
The bus line 780, connecting Bucharest’s Gara de Nord train station to the Henri Coandă (Otopeni) airport, will be suspended beginning August 1, the Bucharest Intercommunity Development Association for Public Transport (TPBI) announced.

The train service between Gara de Nord and Otopeni airport remains the public transport option for a direct connection. 

The decision was taken as part of “the process of streamlining and integrating public transport at a regional level,” TPBI said.

“The connection between Gara de Nord and Henri Coandă International Airport is also provided by railway, every 40 minutes, non-stop, and with a trip duration of 20-25 minutes,” a TPBI release reads.

If the train service between Gara de Nord and the airport is interrupted, the bus line 780 will be temporarily reinstated, it said.

(Photo: Alberto Mihai | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

