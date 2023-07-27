Romanian Enterprise SaaS startup Bunnyshell is raising USD 4 mln to fuel further growth

Bunnyshell, the Romanian Enterprise SaaS startup that simplifies software production for teams, said it is raising EUR 4 million in late seed capital to fuel further growth.

The company already secured EUR 3.5 million from Early Game Ventures (lead investor), Roca X, Marius Istrate and Ana Cinca, with the remaining EUR 300,000 available for private investors to participate through SeedBlink. Investment tickets start from EUR 2,500, with a closing date on August 17.

The capital infusion will enable Bunnyshell to accelerate its sales expansion to target Fortune 100 companies and beyond, as well as fuel its growth towards the Series A stage.

Bunnyshell’s cloud-agnostic Environments as a Service platform simplifies the creation and management of full-stack environments for development, staging, and production. Teams can deliver software faster, eliminating inefficiencies in the Software Development Cycle, the company said.

Bunnyshell has already gained traction in the market, signing over 70 B2B clients, including companies with more than 500 developers from Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Asia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)